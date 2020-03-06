Born In Japan, Raised In California, Devoured in The United Kingdom - Sumo Citrus Is Enormously Delicious And This Year's Most Popular Fruit

DINUBA, California, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumo Citrus , one of the world's largest and sweetest mandarins, is now fully stocked at Whole Foods Markets across the United Kingdom. Celebrated for its incredible taste and distinctive looks, the most beloved fruit of the decade is back and juicier than ever. For those searching for healthy (or just plain delicious) snack options - accept no substitutes. Look for the Sumo Citrus' signature 'top knot' in fruit aisles. You won't find Sumo Citrus piled up in the orange bin, however. This is a fruit that demands a place of its own.

Sumo Citrus sets itself apart from standard oranges in many ways. Starting with an incredibly sweet taste, the experience of eating a Sumo Citrus is unlike anything else. It's easy-to-peel, seedless and doesn't make a mess-making it great for healthy, on-the-go snacking. So, where does Sumo Citrus come from?

The history of Sumo Citrus is unlike any other fruit in the world. The legendary seedless variety was originally cultivated in Japan in the 1970's by a grower who set out to develop the perfect citrus fruit. It became known as the "dekopon" in Japan in reference to its distinctive top knot, and has been prized by citrus lovers ever since.

Only expert growers in California who know Sumo Citrus' unique characteristics are able to cultivate it, pampering the fruit for eight months of the year for fans who have been eagerly awaiting the season. Sumo Citrus fruits are hand-pruned, ripened on the tree, harvested in small totes instead of large bins and ride in special air-ride trailers so their delicate skin isn't bruised. Each fruit is measured for sweetness and passes the highest standards of taste, size and texture. "It's incredible what they do," said Rick Johnston, EVP Sales and Marketing for Sumo Citrus. "Each individual grower's dedication and passion for creating a superior citrus experience is truly inspiring."

"There was such a great response to our product last season. The crop this season has exceptional quality, and we're happy to have them back into the hands of our consumers."

New for this year is the brand's refreshed logo and packaging. The new look features vibrant colors and patterns that evoke its Japanese heritage.

Sumo Citrus is also a nutritious snack option. Each fruit is perfectly portioned and packed with vitamin C and is Non-GMO Project Verified.

Try one for yourself and see what all the buzz is about.

Call it big, call it delicious, just don't call it an orange.

ABOUT SUMO CITRUS

Sumo Citrus is one of the world's largest and sweetest mandarins, celebrated for its incredible taste and distinct looks. Originally from Japan, Sumo Citrus now has a global presence thanks to dedicated growers who pamper the fruit every year and make sure that each Sumo Citrus meets the highest standards. Compared to standard oranges, the legendary Sumo Citrus is the ultimate citrus experience. They are easy to peel, seedless, sweet and juicy and make no mess. Available nationwide annually January to April. sumocitrus notanorange

