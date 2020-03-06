The global cancer supportive care market is poised to grow by USD 5.21 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cancer Supportive Care Market Analysis Report by Therapeutic area (Chemotherapy-induced anemia, Chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, Cancer pain, CINV, and Others), Geographic Segmentation (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing prevalence of cancer cases. In addition, the untapped potential in the developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the cancer supportive care market.

The incidence of cancer cases is increasing due to several factors such as lack of physical activity, alcohol and tobacco consumption, and prevalence of obesity. Around 23,310,000 adults aged 18 years and above were detected with cancer in 2018 in the US as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Cancer leads to premature death and requires immediate attention and cancer supportive care. As a result, various pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and government organizations are increasingly making investments in the R&D and treatment of cancer. This is propelling the availability and demand for supportive care therapy drugs. Thus, the growing prevalence of cancer cases is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Cancer Supportive Care Market Companies:

Amgen Inc.

Amgen Inc. operates the business under the Human therapeutics segment. Through this segment, the company develops and delivers innovative human therapeutics. The company offers Neulasta, which is a PEGylated form of human granulocyte CSF.

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. offers products through the following business units: Renal Care, Medication Delivery, Pharmaceuticals, Clinical Nutrition, Advanced Surgery, Acute Therapies, and Other. The company offers REGLAN Injection, which is a metoclopramide injection.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG operates under various business segments, namely Pharmaceuticals, Crop science, Consumer health, and Animal health. The company is involved in the development, production, and marketing of prescription products. The company offers Xarelto, which contains rivaroxaban.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. offers products through the Pharmaceutical operation business segment. The company is involved in the development, production, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. The company offers Naruvein Injection, which is a hydromorphone hydrochloride injection.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer healthcare. The company is involved in the development and marketing of consumer-preferred and expert-recommended products. The company offers REZONIC, which is a neurokinin 1 receptor antagonist.

Cancer Supportive Care Market Therapeutic area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Chemotherapy-induced anemia

Chemotherapy-induced neutropenia

Cancer pain

CINV

Others

Cancer Supportive Care Market Geographic segmentation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

