EquityStory.RS, LLC-Ad-hoc: PJSC Mosenergo / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results PJSC Mosenergo Releases 2019FY IFRS Results 06-March-2020 / 08:41 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RELEASE ******* March 6, 2020 Moscow Mosenergo Releases 2019FY IFRS Results Mosenergo releases audited consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IFRS) for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019. Consolidated Statement of 2018 2019 Change Comprehensive Income Key Figures, (mn RUR) Revenue 198,870 189,777 -4.6% Operating Costs (127,542) (127,536) +4.0% EBITDA(1) 41, 085 21,972 -46.5% Depreciation and Amortization (15,177) (15,359) +1.2% Operating Profit 25,908 6,613 -74.5% Profit for the Period 21,405 9,599 -55.2% (2) Calculated as "Operating Profit + Depreciation and Amortization" Mosenergo revenue for 2019FY decreased by 4.6% year-on-year, down to RUR 189,777 mn. The reason for the decline was lower revenue from capacity sales (-24.7%) on the back of capacity supply agreements expiry for three units, as well as lower revenue from heat sales (-5.3%), resulting from warmer weather in 2019 heating season. The revenue decrease was partly counterweighted by electricity output growing by 3.1%. Operating costs increased 4.0%, up to RUR 179,290 mn. EBITDA amounted to RUR 21,972 mn (-46.5% year-on-year). Mosenergo IFRS profit for 2019FY decreased by 55.2%, down to RUR 9,599 mn. MOSENERGO PR DEPARTMENT Tel.: (495) 957-1-957, ext. 2282, 2290 Fax: (495) 957-37-99 ?-mail: press-centre@mosenergo.ru Website: http://www.mosenergo.ru [1] 06-March-2020 CET/CEST The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: PJSC Mosenergo Vernadskogo prospect, 101 bld. 3 119526 Moscow Russia Phone: +7 495 957 1 957 Fax: +7 495 957 32 00 E-mail: mosenergo@mosenergo.ru Internet: www.mosenergo.ru ISIN: US0373763087, RU0008958863 WKN: 899416 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; London, Moscow EQS News ID: 991243 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 991243 06-March-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d954348232c8135319c9a1535d529470&application_id=991243&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2020 02:42 ET (07:42 GMT)