Subscription rights in Bavarian Nordic A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 10 March 2020. As of the same date, ISIN DK0015998017 (BAVA) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0061268638 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Bavarian Nordic T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proportion: 4:5 Shareholders of shares in Bavarian Nordic A/S will be allocated 4 subscription rights per share. 5 subscription rights will entitle the shareowner to subscribe for 1 new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in subscription 10 March - 23 March 2020 rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 191071 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook Code: BAVA T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admittance to trading and official listing of new shares in a temporary ISIN As of 10 March 2020, new temporary shares will be admitted to trading and official listing in a temporary ISIN. Symbol is "BANO N". Conditional admittance to trading Pursuant section "Terms and conditions of the Offering" (sub-section Underwriting Agreement) in the prospectus published by Bavarian Nordic A/S, the Underwriting Agreement includes a rule according to which the Offering can be withdrawn until registration of the new shares with the Danish Business Authority. Therefore, trading of new temporary shares in the temporary ISIN DK0061268711 will be conditional. Bavarian Nordic A/S is to publish an announcement no later than 30 March 2020 confirming final completion of the offering and hence no longer is a risk that the offering will be withdrawn. In the Nasdaq trading system INET the orderbook 191072 will be added a note code "WI" to indicate that the trading is conditional until merger of shares in the temporary ISIN with shares in the permanent ISIN. ISIN: DK0061268711 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Bavarian Nordic Nye --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 25,911,252 shares (DKK 259,112,520) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period (both days incl.): 12 March - 25 March 2020 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 109 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 191072 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BANO N --------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 ------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=760966