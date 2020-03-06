Kelly Services have won the award for 'Best Use of Online Recruitment by a Recruitment Agency' at the 2020 OnRec Awards, held on 5th March in London. This was in recognition of their recent achievements supplying staff to OYO using Pixid recruitment technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200306005073/en/

Kelly and Pixid provide the ultimate recruitment technology solution for OYO Vacation Homes (Graphic: Business Wire)

Kelly Services collaborated with Pixid to develop a pan-European talent attraction and resourcing solution for OYO Vacation Homes (UK Europe), part of the fastest growing and one of the biggest hotel chains in the world. The challenge? To recruit and onboard over 500 sales and support staff from scratch across 20 European countries within a timescale of just three to six months.

Overcoming the complexities of different national legal and compliance frameworks and working with a number of third-party staffing partners the team successfully developed a coherent strategy to achieve this objective.

Within four months of its launch, the new online recruitment strategy has successfully generated over 3,000 candidates and over 300 staff have already been onboarded at OYO Vacation Homes via the myPixid online Vendor Management System (VMS) which facilitates the procurement, onboarding and management of temporary and permanent staff as well as contract and contingent staff.

Matt Crawcour, VP Sales EMEA at Kelly Services, said: "This has been one of the biggest projects for Kelly Services in the last ten years and we are thrilled that Onrec has decided to recognise the collaboration, innovation and expertise that underpin the project's success."

These sentiments are echoed by Mark Kieve, CEO of Pixid UK Ireland: "Our European team has been delighted to support Kelly Services and OYO on this journey. It has taken our mid-market solution into entirely new territories and we look forward to future collaborations in the UK and international recruitment markets."

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. Kelly directly employs nearly 500,000 people around the world in addition to having a role in connecting thousands more with work through its global network of talent suppliers and partners.

About Pixid

Pixid is the European leader in cloud-based recruitment solutions. As the largest European-owned recruitment software house, Pixid works with thousands of agencies and more than 130,000 client locations across Europe. Its flagship offering is myPixid a smart, out-of-the-box, mid-market VMS designed for fast deployment and capable of providing end-to-end visibility and control of temporary workforce processes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200306005073/en/

Contacts:

Kelly Services

Matt Crawcour

Vice President Sales EMEA

matt.crawcour@kellyservices.co.uk

Mobile: (+44) 7384 255 083



Pixid

Mark Kieve

Chief Executive, Pixid UK Ireland

Telephone: +44 (0) 7769 977972

m.kieve@pixid.co.uk