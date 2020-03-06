NXTFactor: Owners of Philadelphia's Lair KTV Open New Luxury Karaoke Space, Sky Club Lounge

Sky Club is Located on the Second Floor of 1025 Arch Street in Philadelphia, PA

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2020 / The management team behind Center City's Lair KTV, is pleased to announce that they have opened a new premier karaoke space in Philadelphia called Sky Club. Designed with luxury in mind, the Sky Club lounge is an upscale karaoke spot meant for large parties, corporate events, and opulent nightlife.

Located on the second floor of 1025 Arch Street in Philadelphia, PA, Sky Club is situated directly upstairs from Lair KTV. Sky Club opened its doors to the public during the 2019 holiday season. Prior to its grand opening, the space went through extensive renovations that began during the summer of 2019. Sky Club KTV offers over 10 private luxury rooms, including two that can hold up to 50 people.

The owners of the Sky Club lounge opened their original venture, Lair KTV, in 2016. Located in the lower level of the former Canton 11 restaurant, Lair KTV provides a fun and entertaining underground escape for the people of Philadelphia.

"We just want to give our guests an unforgettable experience," stated owner, Jin Qiu. "No matter if you are a vocal superstar or it's your first time doing karaoke, you will leave here with unforgettable memories."

To learn more about Lair KTV and the Sky Club Lounge, please visit https://www.skyclubktv.com/ or follow their Instagram @lairktvskyclubphilly.

