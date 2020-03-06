Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc acquires NBPay for cross-border money transfer business

HONG KONG,CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2020 / Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc (Nasdaq: MFH) has successfully acquired NBPay, entering into the cross-border remittance field and marking a solid step in its financial strategic deployment.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc announced the news through press release. NBPay said they would continue to provide high-quality remittance and payment services for global users after the acquisition, and believe Mercurity would take NBPay to the next level in terms of new product development and strategic layout.

NBPay is a cross-border remittance platform, adhering to the concept of "money without borders", providing global users with "safer, efficient, transparent, and cost efficient" remittance and payment services. NBPay, whose clients include major exchanges and banks worldwide, provide money transfer service by connects transaction parties through blockchain technology with a cost lower than traditional financial services. At present, its monthly transaction scale exceeds $1 billion, saving an average of $1 million for individual and institutional users per day.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc has been actively involved in the blockchain industry. The relevant person in charge said: "We have a natural synergy with NBPay and are very glad to acquire this great company as part of our infrastructure. NBPay has developed a borderless remittance platform based on blockchain technology, and we expect to use this expertise to enhance our existing business and serve our customers better by providing new solutions."

