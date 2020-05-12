Euronet Worldwide, Inc.: Ria Money Transfer Launches its Money Transfer App Across Europe

The money transfer giant expands its digital footprint in Europe with its new app

LEAWOOD, Kan., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ria Money Transfer, a global leader in the money transfer industry and subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), announced today the release of its Ria Money Transfer App for the European market with plans to launch in 13 countries by June.



The first wave of releases began this month with the app launching in France and Germany. Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Austria, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland will follow suit during May.

Outside of Europe, the app is available in the United States and Canada. Australia, the UK, and Spain also offer online money transfer services via riamoneytransfer.com . Ria's digital footprint also includes the largest bank deposit network in the world with access to over three billion bank accounts.

"For us, our digital expansion has been about finding the right balance between harnessing the best technology and implementing it in a way that is inclusive for all our customers," shared Juan Bianchi, CEO of Euronet's Money Transfer Segment. "We're happy to provide our customers with new, digital alternatives for sending money when they need it most. While we look forward to seeing them again soon at our stores and agents, our priority is ensuring their safety and comfort at this time, giving them one less thing to worry about."

Remittances, more so than ever before, are the lifeblood of millions of families around the world who rely on funds sent from abroad to make ends meet. The app release comes at a crucial time, with lockdowns and other preventive restrictions taking place around the globe as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The app now offers customers a convenient alternative to sending money without the need to leave their homes.

With this release, Ria has been collaborating with partners and agents to safeguard the continued availability of the company's physical network, ensuring customers all over Europe and around the world continue enjoying an omnichannel experience, from sender to receiver, that remains safe and familiar.

How to Send Money with the Ria Money Transfer App

With the Ria Money Transfer app, customers can send money across Ria's network, including over 402,000 locations and 3 billion bank accounts. Thanks to the latest eKYC technology, including biometrics, new and existing customers can create an account and start sending money safely within a matter of minutes.

The Ria Money Transfer app is available for download in both the Apple Store and Google Play.

About Ria

Ria, a subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, Inc..

For more information, visit www.corporate.riafinancial.com .

Contact:

Stephanie Taylor

staylor@eeft.com

913-327-4200