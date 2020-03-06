The global pasta market is poised to grow by USD 12.23 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200306005118/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pasta Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Pasta Market Analysis Report by Product (Dried pasta, Chilled and fresh pasta, and Canned and preserved pasta), Geographic Segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/pasta-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increased demand for instant pasta. In addition, the rising demand for local flavors and varieties is anticipated to boost the growth of the pasta market.

The growing popularity and preference for convenience food products among individuals, especially the working population is increasing the demand and consumption of instant pasta. Some of the major factors propelling the sale of instant pasta is their longer shelf life, easy preparation, and shorter cooking time. This is encouraging many vendors to introduce new pre-cooked or instant pasta of different flavors with diverse sauces. For instance, in 2019, Nissin introduced instant pasta in Philippines and Unilever launched Cup Pasta in the same year. Similarly, Nestle introduced Maggi Pazzta in May 2019. They come with pre-seasoned contents, extra virgin olive oil, and a pinch of sea salt. Thus, the increased demand for instant pasta is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Pasta Market Companies:

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Società per Azioni

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Società per Azioni operates the business under various segments such as Meal solutions and Bakery. The company offers pastas of varied flavors under the brand names including Veggie, Gluten free, Whole grain, and Collezione. The company also provides pasta sauces breakfast foods and snacks.

Dakota Growers Pasta Co. Inc.

Dakota Growers Pasta Co. Inc. offers products through the following business units: Pasta cuts, and Better for you pasta. The company offers pastas of varied flavors with diversified nutritional compositions. It also provides whole grains, organic pasta, gluten-free pastas, whole wheat, and other variety of pastas.

Ebro Foods SA

Ebro Foods SA operates under various business segments, namely Rice business and Pasta business. The company offers pastas of varied flavors under the brand names including Catelli and Riviana. It also provides complementary food products, ice-based products, semolina-based products, and more.

F. Divella Spa

F. Divella Spa offers products through the following business segments: Pasta, Fresh pasta, Extra virgin olive oil, Semolina and flour, Croissants, and Others. The company offers pastas of varied flavors such as gluten free pasta, brown pasta, and egg pasta. It also provides filled fresh pasta and semolina pasta.

F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino Spa

F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino Spa offers products through the following business segments: Semolina Pasta, Egg pasta, Special pasta, Whole wheat products, Organic products, and Others. The company offers semolina pasta, special pastas, egg pasta, and other flavors of pastas. It also provides organic product khorasan KAMUT.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Pasta Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Dried pasta

Chilled and fresh pasta

Canned and preserved pasta

Pasta Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Fish Sauce Market Global Fish Sauce Market by product (industrial fish sauce and traditional fish sauce) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.C

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200306005118/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com