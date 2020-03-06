Complexul Energetic Oltenia, a Romanian coal-fired power producer, plans to build 310 MW of PV capacity across four sites at one of its facilities. The projects are part of the company's restructuring efforts and decarbonization plan.Romania's Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CE Oltenia) plans to build four PV plants with a combined capacity of 310 MW at one of its coal power facilities. The company is now seeking consultants to conduct feasibility studies for the four projects, which are part of its restructuring efforts and decarbonization plan. According to Romanian media sources, the four projects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...