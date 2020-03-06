Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for February 2020 was 1,085, up 7 from the 1,078 counted in January 2020, and up 58 from the 1,027 counted in February 2019. The international offshore rig count for February 2020 was 245, unchanged from the 245 counted in January 2020, and down 5 from the 250 counted in February 2019.

The average U.S. rig count for February 2020 was 791, unchanged from the 791 counted in January 2020, and down 258 from the 1,049 counted in February 2019. The average Canadian rig count for February 2020 was 249, up 45 from the 204 counted in January 2020, and up 19 from the 230 counted in February 2019.

The worldwide rig count for February 2020 was 2,125, up 52 from the 2,073 counted in January 2020, and down 181 from the 2,306 counted in February 2019.

February 2020 Rig Counts

February 2020 January 2020 February 2019 Land Offshore Total Month Variance Land Offshore Total Land Offshore Total Latin America 147 37 184 5 145 34 179 156 26 182 Europe 98 32 130 -3 97 36 133 58 36 94 Africa 89 31 120 6 88 26 114 88 25 113 Middle East 373 54 427 -3 372 58 430 340 58 398 Asia Pacific 133 91 224 2 131 91 222 135 105 240 International 840 245 1,085 7 833 245 1,078 777 250 1,027 United States 768 23 791 0 770 21 791 1,029 20 1,049 Canada 247 2 249 45 202 2 204 228 2 230 North America 1,015 25 1,040 45 972 23 995 1,257 22 1,279 Worldwide 1,855 270 2,125 52 1,805 268 2,073 2,034 272 2,306

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The Company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the last working day of the first week of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available on our website.

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200306005003/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

Melanie Kania, +1 713-879-1088

melanie.kania@bakerhughes.com

Investor Relations

Jud Bailey

+1 281-809-9088

investor.relations@bakerhughes.com