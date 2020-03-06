Collaboration combines Harbour BioMed's proprietary H2L2 Harbour Mice platform for fully human monoclonal antibody generation with Mount Sinai's translational medical research expertise.

Mount Sinai Health System and Harbour BioMed (HBM) have entered into a multi-year, multifaceted collaboration to develop novel, fully human antibodies for the treatment and prevention of various diseases including oncology and immunology.

The collaboration will also utilize the H2L2 Harbour Miceplatform to generate monoclonal antibodies against the coronavirus SARS CoV 2 COVID-19 (commonly known as COVID-19). These fully human monoclonal antibodies could be used therapeutically for people who have been exposed to the virus, or prophylactically for individuals with a high risk of exposure, such as healthcare workers. The antibodies have the potential to prevent spread of the virus by blocking infection of cells.

"We are pleased to be able to collaborate with HBM at this time and leverage our experience in therapeutic antibody generation as well as the viral expertise of the Microbiology Department with the unique human antibody producing mice from Harbour," said Professor Thomas Moran, PhD, Director, Center for Therapeutic Antibody Development (CTAD) at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

"This is a unique collaboration that will give HBM access to Mount Sinai's innovative research driven from its clinical practices. The agreement demonstrates HBM's commitment to develop novel medicines and foster fast-track innovative research. We will push the boundaries of science and the development of new medicines that will ultimately translate into better treatments for patients," said Jingsong Wang, MD, PhD, Founder, Chairman Chief Executive Officer of HBM.

"The relationship with HBM is yet another opportunity for Mount Sinai to develop new treatments for significant diseases and conditions," said Erik Lium, PhD, President, Mount Sinai Innovation Partners. "This work will bring Mount Sinai's innovation ecosystem one step closer to the drug development process."

About Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai is a national and international source of unrivaled education, translational research and discovery, and collaborative clinical leadership ensuring that we deliver the highest quality care-from prevention to treatment of the most serious and complex human diseases. The Health System includes more than 7,200 physicians and features a robust and continually expanding network of multispecialty services, including more than 400 ambulatory practice locations throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 14 on U.S. News World Report's "Honor Roll" of the Top 20 Best Hospitals in the country and the Icahn School of Medicine as one of the Top 20 Best Medical Schools in country. Mount Sinai Health System hospitals are consistently ranked regionally by specialty by U.S. News World Report

About Mount Sinai Innovation Partners

Mount Sinai Innovation Partners (MSIP) is responsible for driving the real-world application and commercialization of Mount Sinai discoveries and inventions, and the development of research partnerships with industry. Our aim is to translate discoveries and inventions into health care products and services that benefit patients and society. MSIP is accountable for the full spectrum of commercialization activities required to bring Mount Sinai inventions to life. These activities include evaluating, patenting, marketing and licensing new technologies building research, collaborations and partnerships with commercial and nonprofit entities, material transfer and confidentiality, coaching innovators to advance commercially relevant translational discoveries, and actively fostering an ecosystem of entrepreneurship within the Mount Sinai research and health system communities. For more information, please visit www.ip.mountsinai.org.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed is a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics in the fields of immuno-oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company is building its proprietary pipeline through internal R&D programs, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners and select acquisitions.

The company's internal discovery programs are centered around its two patented transgenic mouse platforms (Harbour Mice) for generating both fully human monoclonal antibodies and heavy chain only antibodies (HCAb) based immune cell engager (HBICETM) bispecific antibodies. Harbour BioMed also licenses the platforms to companies and academic institutions. The company has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Rotterdam, The Netherlands; and Suzhou Shanghai, China.

