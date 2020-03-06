The projector screen market is expected to grow by USD 30.54 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The use of ALR projecting screens is gaining traction in the market as they have several benefits over other screening projection techniques and models. These screens help in maintaining a balanced appropriate ratio of brightness and contrast by rejecting the lights coming from unwanted sources such as reflection from floors, windows, and doors. Elite Screens has introduced Elite ProAV Aeon ALR Series to expand its product portfolio based on this technology. Thus, with the growing adoption of ambient light rejecting (ALR) screens, the market for projector screens is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of projector screens in nontraditional sectors will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Projector Screen Market: Growing Adoption of Projector Screens in Nontraditional Sectors

Projector screens are extensively used in nontraditional sectors such as education, sports screening, healthcare, and military sectors. In fact, the healthcare industry is adopting hospital-wide digitization to minimize costs and improve efficiency. This is encouraging them to install projector screens to facilitate collaboration between surgical teams and healthcare practitioners to obtain best patient outcomes. Business customers are adopting projector screens in stadiums with the growing popularity of sporting events such as the Olympics, national and international cricket matches, and FIFA. Thus, the growing adoption of projector screens in nontraditional sectors will boost the growth of the projector screen market during the forecast period.

"The growing popularity of projector screen paints and increasing organic growth are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Projector Screen Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the projector screen market by type (wall and ceiling, ceiling recessed, floor rising, portable, fixed frame and other type), application (professional and personal), price range (below $100, $100-$399, $400-$1,099, $1,100-$2,999 and $3,000-$9,999), and geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The APAC region led the projector screen market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the growing literacy rates and expansion of the service sector in countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

