Fuel cell systems provide sustainable electricity using hydrogen gas, without the need for grid power, which makes them highly useful in medical centers, as such facilities need to respond immediately in emergencies with state-of-the-art communication platforms.From pv magazine India Scientists at the International Advanced Research for Powder Metallurgy & New Materials (ARCI), Hyderabad - an autonomous R&D facility under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) - have developed polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) systems ranging in power from 1 kW to 20 kW. They have demonstrated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...