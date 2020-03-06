The global automated software quality market is expected to grow by USD 717.86 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200306005178/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Software Quality Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

Enterprises across the world are leveraging mobile applications to ensure easy interaction with customers, promotion of new products and services, and to improve customer satisfaction. Companies such as Facebook Inc., Line, Ola, and Uber are heavily dependant on mobile applications. Any flaws in the mobile application could negatively impact their brand image as well as their revenues. Hence, it is imperative for enterprises to adopt mobile application testing software to ensure the quality of their product. Moreover, the rising penetration of smartphones is encouraging enterprises to make significant investments in the development of mobile applications. This will influence the demand for mobile application testing software, thereby driving the growth of the global automation software quality market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41218

As per Technavio, the emergence of cloud-based software testing services will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Automated Software Quality Market: Emergence of Cloud-Based Software Testing Services

Vendors in the market are introducing cloud-based software testing services for both mobile and web applications. For instance, Akamai Technologies Inc. offers CloudTest, a cloud-based testing application for functional and non-functional testing of mobile and web applications. Similarly, Microsoft offers a visual studio app center. It is a cloud-based UI acceptance testing service for mobile applications. With the ongoing digital transformation among enterprises, the demand for cloud-based automated software quality testing will increase significantly during the forecast period.

"The rising demand for AI-based automation software and the increasing adoption of DevTestOps community will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automated Software Quality Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automated software quality market by Deployment (on-premise and cloud), and Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The North American region led the automated software quality market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rise in the number of mobile applications used in retail and banking sectors.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200306005178/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com