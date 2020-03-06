Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 6
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 05-March-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|601.32p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|618.26p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|592.03p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|608.97p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de