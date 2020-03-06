Anzeige
WKN: 1110 ISIN: GB0003052338 Ticker-Symbol:  
PR Newswire
06.03.2020 | 12:34
Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 6

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
As at close of business on 05-March-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue601.32p
INCLUDING current year revenue618.26p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue592.03p
INCLUDING current year revenue608.97p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
