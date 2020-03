The launch of 1Data Gateway is an important development for 1Spatial in our view. It enables 1Integrate (its key differentiator) to be delivered as a hosted software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. This should significantly enhance its scalability, allowing adoption across a range of segments at little incremental cost. Hence, we see 1Data Gateway as key to driving growth and raising margins over time.

