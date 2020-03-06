The global pest control services market is poised to grow by USD 5.57 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Pest Control Services Market Analysis Report by Application (general pest control and termite control), End-user (residential and commercial), and Geographic Segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increase in demand for insurance-based pest control services. In addition, the demand from the growing hospitality, pharmaceutical, and food processing industries is anticipated to boost the pest control services market.

The demand for pest control services has grown significantly from the hospitality, pharmaceutical, and food processing industries globally. The pharmaceutical and hospitality industries must adhere to stringent health and safety regulations. Also, the food processing industry is highly competitive and demands the most stringent standards of quality and hygiene. These factors boost the interest of customers on including pest control coverage as a standard feature in home insurance plans. Significant costs associated with pest control services are propelling many vendors in the market to create insurance-based pest control services for both residential and commercial customers. The growing availability of specialized insurance policies will help customers to reduce their expenses and access a reliable service provider. Thus, the increase in demand for insurance-based pest control services is driving the growth of the global pest control services market.

Major Five Pest Control Services Market Companies:

Anticimex Group

Anticimex Group operates its business under various segments such as pest control, building environment, and hygiene. A few of the pest control services offered by the company include sanitation and treatment, termite control, fumigation, and others.

Arrow Exterminators Inc.

Arrow Exterminators Inc. operates its business under four segments, which include pest control, termite control, wildlife control, and specialized home services. The company offers common household pest control, mosquito control, and other pest control services.

Asante Inc.

Asante Inc. provides various services such as termite control, moisture control, pest control, bed bug control, and many other services. The company offers pest control services for cockroaches, food pests, bee, mites, and caterpillars.

Dodson Pest Control Inc.

Dodson Pest Control Inc. operates its business under two segments, which include commercial services and residential services. The company provides pest control services to commercial and residential users.

Ecolab

Ecolab operates its businesses under segments: global industrial, global institutional, global energy, and others. The company provides pest control services to restaurants, food and beverage processing plants, educational and healthcare facilities, hotels, quick-service restaurants, and grocery operations through the Pest Elimination business unit.

Pest Control Services Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

General pest control

Termite control

Pest Control Services Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Residential

Commercial

Pest Control Services Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

