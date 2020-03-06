TBD Media Publish New Documentary Campaign "Innovation Germany" on WELT.de

BERLIN, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Innovation Germany", a new documentary campaign by TBD Media, started on February 24th, has been published as a series of monthly editorials on WELT. The videos are also bundled together in a bespoke content hub.

The campaign portrays innovative small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Germany. SMEs make up around 99% of the company landscape and employ15 million people in Germany, allocating 90% of all apprenticeships (2019) and making a significant contribution to shaping cities, towns and entire regions.

In addition, these SMEs, which include some of the most innovative and exciting companies in the world, are extremely successful economically. In 2019, they achieved vastly superior sales than all 30 DAX companies combined. The "Innovation Germany" campaign recognizes the contributions of these SMEs to the nationwide economy, and provides them with a platform to tell the stories of their visions, growth and values.

Digitally enabled business models often transform older, more outdated models. Development, production, procurement, logistics, quality, personnel - any aspect of business we can think of can be influenced by technological and structural innovations.

That's why TBD Media is offering an open platform for organisations to discuss the potential innovations and opportunities that exist now - and share how they're leading from the front. The future of the German economy is being promoted by these organisations, so it's vital for them to have a voice.

At the outset of the campaign, on February 24, documentaries about the following companies will be shown:

COSMO CONSULT: The digitization partner - particularly in the areas of industry, construction, trade and services - has experienced rapid digital change in its own group of companies.

Dörken MKS Systems GmbH: In times of digitization and increasingly complex customer requirements, Dorken is working on fundamentally changing organizational and work processes.

Dreßler Bau GmbH: This company is fuelling a digital revolution, investing just as much in IT innovations as it does in acquisition costs for its construction machines.

Gauselmann: These game-makers prioritize innovation and world-class standards. Above all, the focus is on youth and player protection.

HAWE Hydraulik SE: A holistic approach sees cross-departmental teams collaborate to develop the next generation of products and enhance the digital customer experience.

msg Systems AG: Recognizing technological, methodological and technical trends is the guiding light og msg Systems AG.

Palmberg: Work environments are changing - networking, communication and flexibility are becoming increasingly important when it comes to furnishing considerations.

Q1 Energie AG: This company is leading a change in the energy industry, analysing political, technological and social influences to force a rethink of the status quo.

Reflex Winkelmann GmbH: Reflex uses augmented reality processes for customer presentations, while digital services make workflows simple and efficient.

Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik GmbH: Megatrends such as digitization and individualization are also pending in retail - the company is harnessing this change with innovative concepts.

