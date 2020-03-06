Anzeige
WKN: 893222 ISIN: SE0000101362 Ticker-Symbol: BLRB 
Berlin
06.03.20
14:13 Uhr
6,280 Euro
-0,240
-3,68 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BERGMAN & BEVING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BERGMAN & BEVING AB 5-Tage-Chart
06.03.2020
Bergman & Beving AB: Change in Bergman & Beving AB's Nomination Committee

Press release


Change in Bergman & Beving AB's Nomination Committee

As SEB Fonder's shareholding has decreased since the forming of the Nomination Committee, Per Trygg has made his place available.

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's instructions, Lannebo funds have been offered to appoint a new member to the Nomination Committee. New member becomes Johan Lannebo.

This means that the Nomination Committee consists of the Chairman of the Board Jörgen Wigh, Anders Börjesson, Henrik Hedelius, Caroline Sjösten (appointed by Swedbank Robur fonder) and Johan Lannebo (appointed by Lannebo Fonder). Information on how the Nomination Committee is contacted is available on Bergman & Beving's website.

Stockholm, 6 March 2020

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 14:00 CET on 6 March 2020.

Bergman & Beving owns and refines companies that develop and market strong brands for professional users in industry and construction, mainly in the Nordic region, the Baltic States and Poland. Bergman & Beving aims to enable successful product companies to take the next step and become leading brands in their categories. The Group currently has some 20 brands, about 1,000 employees and revenue of approximately SEK 4 billion. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more on the company's website: www.bergmanbeving.com.


