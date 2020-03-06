Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest competitive intelligence engagement for specialty chemicals company. This success story pinpoints the key challenges faced by a specialty chemicals market client, the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client achieve their key objectives, and the business impact of the engagement.

A specialty chemicals company based out of Central Europe was losing their market share to competitors. To curtail losses in its market share, they wanted to gather comprehensive insights into their competitors' business strategies and identify areas where the lagged in comparison to their competitors. Additionally, they wanted to identify hidden opportunities in the market and keep pace with the rapidly changing product portfolios. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive intelligence engagement. By leveraging Infiniti's competitive intelligence engagement, the client wanted to analyze how their competitors addressed supply chain complexities and tailored products to meet customers' demands.

Our Approach: To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges and identify competitors' initiatives, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted a competitive intelligence engagement, competitive benchmarking analysis, competitive pricing analysis, and demand management study. The engagement also involved analyzing competitors' product offerings, key capabilities, customers, and marketing initiatives. The experts at Infiniti Research also analyzed areas where the client performed well or lagged in comparison to their competitors.

Business impact of the competitive intelligence engagement for the specialty chemicals market client

Developed a detailed understanding of the attractiveness of market opportunities for their product and service offerings

Kept pace with the changing product portfolios and differentiated their product offerings

Planned inventory more efficiently

Identified profitable opportunities in the target market

Strengthened brand image

Managed supply-demand mismatch and delivered quality products

Increased market share by 27%

