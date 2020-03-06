Partnership Designed to Fuel Growth at German Software Maker Creating Innovative Technology for Craftspeople

Almost 30 years after the first WinWorker product appeared, the company behind this innovative technology for craftspeople, Sander Partner GmbH (dba WinWorker), has a new owner. WinWorker and its founder Dirk Sander announced today that it has been acquired by Battery Ventures, a global, technology-focused investment firm.

The aim of the acquisition is to fuel company growth through continued product innovation, excellent customer service and critical partnerships with key industry organizations. Battery, which has made more than 426 total investments since its founding in 1983*, has a particular focus on vertical software and software-as-a-service.

"We are very glad to have found a buyer in Battery who thinks just as innovatively as WinWorker and one we feel will lead this established brand into a successful future," said Sander. The company remains loyal to the Goch location and all WinWorker software products for the craft sector will continue to be developed there.

The company's software is used by craftspeople and small-business contractors-mainly painters, roofers and landscapers-to help them run their businesses. Specific functionality includes workforce management, time tracking, material management, resource planning, quota preparation and controlling and cash management, among other areas. In addition to the desktop solution, which can be used with many modules, many customers access WinWorker through its mobile apps. The company has thousands of customers, primarily in Germany; the company offers full, in-house support for its products and sells through a nationwide sales team.

Morad Elhafed, a general partner at Battery, said: "With WinWorker we have found what we feel is a first-class software partner. We are impressed with the progress WinWorker has made in the market to date and look forward to helping the company grow and expand, both organically and through acquisitions. We are excited to partner with the company as it continues to make life easier for craftspeople and tradespeople in Germany and beyond." Zak Ewen, a vice president in Battery's London office, added, "WinWorker is another excellent example of Battery's commitment to bootstrapped and founder-led software companies in Europe. We're grateful for the opportunity to continue building on the company's rich history."

With the change of ownership, the WinWorker software is ideally positioned to decisively promote digitization in the trade.

*Data through 9/30/2019

About Battery Ventures

Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure, online marketplaces, healthcare IT and industrial technology. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from offices in Boston, San Francisco, Menlo Park, Israel, London and New York. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.

About WinWorker

WinWorker provides business management software and mobile tools for SME craftsmen companies located primarily in Europe. The company's approximately 6,000 customers include painters, drywall installers, timber construction and roofing specialists, window manufacturers and installers, and other specialty trades.

