GoCardless Named Financial Services App of the Year at the Xero Awards 2020

LONDON, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoCardless was named Financial Services App of the Year at the annual Xero Awards UK & Ireland. The awards showcased the achievements made by those leading the way in the accounting and app industries.

Edward Berks, Global EGM, Financial Partnerships commented: "The Xero Awards are a great opportunity to recognise the achievements of our accounting and app partners, and shine a light on the work they are doing to support small businesses. We're delighted to be working with forward thinking businesses like GoCardless to offer bank debit as a payment option throughout the UK. We know that invoices get paid 15 days faster on average with GoCardless and Xero."

Invoice payments are broken. The result, a severe strain on cash flow with most businesses spending over 4 hours a week chasing unpaid bills. GoCardless, founded in 2009, takes the pain out getting paid for more than 50,000 customers who pay via Direct Debit, the preferred method of payment for the majority of UK business owners.

Pranav Sood, Vice President of Small Business for GoCardless, says: "We are thrilled to receive the Financial Services App of the Year award from Xero. Supporting small businesses is in our DNA. Collaborating with Xero allows us to be part of their community where we support more than 10,000 business owners by saving them time, hassle and money."

About GoCardless:

GoCardless is a global leader in recurring payments. Our global payments network and technology platform takes the pain out of getting paid for more than 50,000 businesses worldwide, from multinational corporations to small businesses. Each year GoCardless processes US$13bn of payments across more than 30 countries. We now have five offices around the world in the UK, France, Australia, Germany, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.

