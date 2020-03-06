Just before the end of 2019, the module manufacturer sold a few hundred megawatts more than it initially anticipated, prompting last-minute revisions to its preliminary earnings estimates for the fourth quarter and full year.Jinko Solar will raise its fourth-quarter guidance slightly after shipping around 200 MW more than it expected in the three months to the end of December, based on preliminary earnings estimates. For the full year, the Chinese PV module manufacturer had expected to ship between 14.0 GW and 14.2 GW, but it has raised that estimate to between 14.3 GW and 14.4 GW. In its guidance ...

