The Dutch government said that the budget increase will allow several solar projects that were excluded from the previous round to secure contracts in the next one. In the last round, the Netherlands Enterprise Agency received €9.06 billion of applications for just €5 billion of available subsidies.The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy has increased its overall budget for the spring round of the 2020 SDE+ (Stimulering Duurzame Energieproductie) program from €2 billion to €4 million. "The past round has shown that there are a large number of projects that can make a cost-effective ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...