MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

6 March 2020

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

On 5 March 2020, a grant of conditional awards became unconditional and acquisitions and sales of shares took place as a result of the vesting of Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan and Long Term Incentive Plan awards.

There follow notification forms for directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 3,608 (2) Sale ZAR 327.598269 1,757 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 3,608

(2) 1,757



(1) Nil

(2) ZAR 327.598269 e) Date of transaction 2020-03-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 10,615 (2) Sale ZAR 327.598269 5,105 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 10,615

(2) 5,105



(1) Nil

(2) ZAR 327.598269 e) Date of transaction 2020-03-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Vivien McMenamin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, South Africa b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 1,998 (2) Sale ZAR 327.598269 1,998 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 1,998

(2) 1,998



(1) Nil

(2) ZAR 327.598269 e) Date of transaction 2020-03-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Vivien McMenamin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, South Africa b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 2,161 (2) Sale ZAR 327.598269 2,161 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 2,161

(2) 2,161



(1) Nil

(2) ZAR 327.598269 e) Date of transaction 2020-03-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Peter Oswald 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 17,730 (2) Sale GBP 16.405804 17,730 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 17,730

(2) 17,730



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 16.405804 e) Date of transaction 2020-03-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Peter Oswald 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 66,901 (2) Sale GBP 16.405804 34,595 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 66,901

(2) 34,595



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 16.405804 e) Date of transaction 2020-03-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 8,427 (2) Sale GBP 16.405804 4,103 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 8,427

(2) 4,103





(1) Nil

(2) GBP 16.405804 e) Date of transaction 2020-03-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 24,793 (2) Sale GBP 16.405804 11,922 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 24,793

(2) 11,922



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 16.405804 e) Date of transaction 2020-03-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Peter Orisich 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Flexible Packaging and Engineered Materials b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 8,480 (2) Sale GBP 16.405804 8,480 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 8,480

(2) 8,480



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 16.405804 e) Date of transaction 2020-03-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market