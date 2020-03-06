Anzeige
WKN: A0MQ8X ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 
Tradegate
06.03.20
10:10 Uhr
18,615 Euro
-0,085
-0,45 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONDI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,420
18,755
17:11
18,465
18,640
17:11
PR Newswire
06.03.2020 | 16:34
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 6

Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP

6 March 2020

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

On 5 March 2020, a grant of conditional awards became unconditional and acquisitions and sales of shares took place as a result of the vesting of Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan and Long Term Incentive Plan awards.

There follow notification forms for directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameAndrew King
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CFO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil3,608
(2) SaleZAR 327.5982691,757
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 3,608
(2) 1,757

(1) Nil
(2) ZAR 327.598269
e)Date of transaction2020-03-05
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameAndrew King
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CFO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil10,615
(2) SaleZAR 327.5982695,105
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 10,615
(2) 5,105

(1) Nil
(2) ZAR 327.598269
e)Date of transaction2020-03-05
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameVivien McMenamin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, South Africa
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil1,998
(2) SaleZAR 327.5982691,998
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 1,998
(2) 1,998

(1) Nil
(2) ZAR 327.598269
e)Date of transaction2020-03-05
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameVivien McMenamin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, South Africa
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil2,161
(2) SaleZAR 327.5982692,161
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 2,161
(2) 2,161

(1) Nil
(2) ZAR 327.598269
e)Date of transaction2020-03-05
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NamePeter Oswald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CEO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil17,730
(2) SaleGBP 16.40580417,730
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 17,730
(2) 17,730

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 16.405804
e)Date of transaction2020-03-05
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NamePeter Oswald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CEO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil66,901
(2) SaleGBP 16.40580434,595
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 66,901
(2) 34,595

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 16.405804
e)Date of transaction2020-03-05
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameAndrew King
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CFO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil8,427
(2) SaleGBP 16.4058044,103
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 8,427
(2) 4,103


(1) Nil
(2) GBP 16.405804
e)Date of transaction2020-03-05
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameAndrew King
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CFO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil24,793
(2) SaleGBP 16.40580411,922
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 24,793
(2) 11,922

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 16.405804
e)Date of transaction2020-03-05
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NamePeter Orisich
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Flexible Packaging and Engineered Materials
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil8,480
(2) SaleGBP 16.4058048,480
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 8,480
(2) 8,480

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 16.405804
e)Date of transaction2020-03-05
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NamePeter Orisich
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Flexible Packaging and Engineered Materials
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil13,684
(2) SaleGBP 16.40580413,684
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 13,684
(2) 13,684

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 16.405804
e)Date of transaction2020-03-05
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market
© 2020 PR Newswire