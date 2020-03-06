MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, March 6
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP
6 March 2020
TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH
On 5 March 2020, a grant of conditional awards became unconditional and acquisitions and sales of shares took place as a result of the vesting of Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan and Long Term Incentive Plan awards.
There follow notification forms for directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Andrew King
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CFO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 3,608
(2) 1,757
(1) Nil
(2) ZAR 327.598269
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2020-03-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Andrew King
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CFO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 10,615
(2) 5,105
(1) Nil
(2) ZAR 327.598269
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2020-03-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Vivien McMenamin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, South Africa
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 1,998
(2) 1,998
(1) Nil
(2) ZAR 327.598269
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2020-03-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Vivien McMenamin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, South Africa
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 2,161
(2) 2,161
(1) Nil
(2) ZAR 327.598269
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2020-03-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Peter Oswald
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CEO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 17,730
(2) 17,730
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 16.405804
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2020-03-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Peter Oswald
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CEO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 66,901
(2) 34,595
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 16.405804
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2020-03-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Andrew King
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CFO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 8,427
(2) 4,103
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 16.405804
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2020-03-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Andrew King
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CFO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 24,793
(2) 11,922
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 16.405804
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2020-03-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Peter Orisich
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Flexible Packaging and Engineered Materials
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 8,480
(2) 8,480
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 16.405804
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2020-03-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Peter Orisich
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Flexible Packaging and Engineered Materials
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 13,684
(2) 13,684
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 16.405804
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2020-03-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
