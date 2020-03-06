Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12C3D ISIN: CA9468852095 Ticker-Symbol: EJZN 
Tradegate
03.03.20
11:13 Uhr
0,190 Euro
+0,007
+3,70 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WEALTH MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WEALTH MINERALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,180
0,194
16:33
0,185
0,194
16:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WEALTH MINERALS
WEALTH MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WEALTH MINERALS LTD0,190+3,70 %