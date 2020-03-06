Commencing March 09, 2020, TargetEveryOne AB shares will be traded under its new name, SpectrumOne AB. New company name: SpectrumOne AB ------------------------------------ New short name: SPEONE ------------------------------------ Unchanged ISIN code: SE0006994448 ------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 (0)8 503 015 50.