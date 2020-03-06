Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.03.2020 | 16:53
ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. PUBLISHES ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Almere, The Netherlands
March 6, 2020

ASM International N.V..

ASMI's Annual Report is available on the company's website www.asm.com.

ASMI will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on May 18, 2020. The AGM agenda with all related documents will be available in due time.

About ASM International
ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.


CONTACT

Investor contact:
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: victor.bareno@asm.com

Media contact:
Ian Bickerton
T: +31 625 018 512

