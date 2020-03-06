Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Primary Health Properties (PHP) 06-March-2020 / 16:23 GMT/BST London, UK, 6 March 2020 Edison issues outlook on Primary Health Properties (PHP) The merger with MedicX has been transformational for Primary Health Properties (PHP). It brought together two high-quality, complementary portfolios, delivered immediate operational and financial synergies with the potential for more, and provided investors with an increased market capitalisation and enhanced share liquidity. PHP is well placed to profitably address the substantial investment needs of the primary healthcare sectors in the UK and Ireland and benefit from increasing evidence of accelerating rental growth. Income visibility is strong, with long leases and substantially upwards-only rents, 90% backed directly or indirectly by government bodies, with little exposure to the economic cycle, or fluctuations in occupancy. With dividends growing and fully covered by earnings, the FY20e yield is 3.8%, supporting a premium to NAV. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com [2] About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information please contact Edison: Martyn King, +44 (0)20 3077 5745 financials@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [2] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [4] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [5] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [6] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 991677 06-March-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=543af45184946e8f0c2e5109c81bd03e&application_id=991677&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2c8688bb51e26c2c1bfa0215e9f566ad&application_id=991677&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=991677&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=991677&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=991677&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=991677&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

March 06, 2020 11:23 ET (16:23 GMT)