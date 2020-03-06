Regulatory News:

Plant Advanced Technologies PAT (Paris:ALPAT) announces the creation of its subsidiary Cellengo, 100% owned, after important breakthroughs in the development of plant active ingredients achieved through microbial synthesis. In order to industrialize the production of biomolecules from this platform, PAT has decided to regroup and bring its activities to a dedicated operator with the ambition of becoming a key player in the Metabolic Engineering* domain.

The new active ingredients which natural biosynthetic pathways have been elucidated will be produced by Cellengo using industrial fermentation technologies. The subsidiary will target cosmetic, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and bio-pesticides markets.

PAT currently proposes products developed through its PAT Plant Milking technology to its clients, a platform making available natural active ingredients from roots. The Metabolic Engineering technologies established by Cellengo will extend PAT's offer, especially for natural molecules present in traces in plants. The company will chase the same sustainable objectives as PAT using eco-responsible platforms, respecting the Principles of Green Chemistry, enabling to preserve plants in their natural environment and avoiding uses of agricultural lands for non-alimentary productions.

*Natural substances synthesis using reprogrammed microorganisms.

About PAT:

Plant Advanced Technologies PAT is specialized in the identification, optimization and production of rare new active plant compounds for cosmetics, pharmaceutics, nutraceutical and agrochemical markets. Since its creation, the company has developed unique worldwide patented technologies for fast discovery of active molecules and their industrial production while preserving plant biodiversity (Target Binding and PAT Plant Milking). PAT is registered on EuroNext GrowthTM Paris (ISIN code: FR0010785790 Mnemonic: ALPAT).

PAT is eligible to PEA (equity savings plan) and PEA-SME dispositions

More information on: www.plantadvanced.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200306005385/en/

Contacts:

Cellengo Direction

Frédéric Bourgaud

frederic.bourgaud@plantadvanced.com

Media relations

Margaux FEVRE

maf@plantadvanced.com

Tel.: +33 (0)3 83 94 03 42

www.plantadvanced.com