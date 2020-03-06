Re: 2019 Annual Report and Form 20-F, Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy (the 'Documents')

DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2020 / The 2019 Annual Report and Form 20-F, the Notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting and a Form of Proxy have been published by the Company. The Documents are available to view on the Company's website, www.crh.com. A copy of the Annual Report and Form 20-F is available here: https://www.crh.com/media/3028/crh-annual-report-2019.pdf

The Documents have been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm and at:

Companies Announcement Office

Euronext Dublin

28 Anglesea Street

Dublin 2

Tel. no: + 353 1 617 4200

The Documents are expected to be posted to shareholders on 25 March 2020.

In addition, the Annual Report and Form 20-F has today been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders resident in the United States may request a hard copy free of charge.

Enquiries

Contact:

Neil Colgan

Company Secretary

Tel: 00 3531 6344340

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/579471/CRH-PLC-Announces-2019-Annual-Report-and-Form-20-F