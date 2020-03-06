EQS Group-Media / 2020-03-06 / 19:00 *Media Release* *Medacta Announces FDA Clearance for Mecta-C Stand Alone Anterior Cervical Interbody Fusion Device* _CASTEL SAN PIETRO_, _06 March 2020 _- Medacta is proud to announce the clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Mecta-C Stand Alone platform for anterior cervical discectomy and fusion procedures (ACDF). Mecta-C Stand Alone is indicated for use from C2 to T1 in skeletally mature patients suffering from degenerative disc disease. The platform incorporates the benefits of an anterior plate with a versatile screw system, thus requiring no additional fixation. The modular design is an important characteristic of the Mecta-C Stand Alone system, allowing the surgeon to intraoperatively select four plating options - Flush, Trio, Hybrid and Quattro - to best treat various patient needs and anatomies. Each option allows for either a locking screw or lag screw feature, and includes an easy-to-use locking mechanism that provides surgeons with unique intraoperative versatility. The Mecta-C Stand Alone anterior cervical interbody fusion devices are offered in TiPEEK, Medacta's plasma-sprayed titanium coating that provides an added value to improve stability and increase the migration resistance. Mecta-C Stand Alone is an indication-specific interbody fusion device which enriches the suite of 360° cervical solutions to provide a treatment to numerous cervical spine disorders. For more information on Medacta Spine visit spine.medacta.com [1]. *Contact* Medacta International SA Gianluca Olgiati Senior Director Global Marketing Phone: +41 91 696 60 60 media@medacta.ch *About Medacta* Medacta is an international company specializing in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques for joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings on the basis of minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery ("AMIS") technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopaedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated "MySolutions" technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures. Issuer: Medacta Group SA Key word(s): Health End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Medacta Group SA Strada Regina 6874 Castel San Pietro Switzerland Phone: +41 91 696 6060 E-mail: info@medacta.ch, investor.relations@medacta.ch Internet: www.medacta.com ISIN: CH0468525222 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 991689 End of News EQS Group Media 991689 2020-03-06 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d8972af999979a214b7de3d0ef17981b&application_id=991689&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

