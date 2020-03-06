Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 5009 ISIN: CN0000XPENG0 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Vor-IPO
1-Jahres-Chart
XPENG MOTORS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XPENG MOTORS 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XPENG MOTORS--