WKN: A2AADU ISIN: SE0007871645 
Frankfurt
06.03.20
08:04 Uhr
3,730 Euro
-0,252
-6,33 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
06.03.2020
91 Leser
Chairman in Kindred Group Purchases SDRs

LONDON, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group's chairman Anders Ström has, through Veralda which is 100 per cent owned by Anders Ström, bought 240,000 SDRs in Kindred Group plc for a total of SEK 10.2 million. This takes Veralda's ownership in Kindred from 2.7 to 2.8 per cent of shares and votes.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/chairman-in-kindred-group-purchases-sdrs,c3054399

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3054399/1207192.pdf

Release

CONTACT:
For more information please contact:
Thomas Gür, advisor to Anders Ström and Veralda
+46 70 797 64 51

