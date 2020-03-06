Web Presence: Scott Hirsch Sits Down to Discuss Entrepreneurial Success

Scott Hirsch is a Digital Development Evangelist based in Boca Raton, Florida who has created a number of successful startups across the country.

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2020 / Recently, Scott spoke with us to share insights into the success he's had as an entrepreneur.

Over his career, Scott Hirsch has been instrumental in helping several people and businesses learn how to utilize digital resources and entrepreneurship to the fullest. He served as the Vice President of Lens Express and launched the company digitally, becoming one the first businesses ever to perform direct online marketing. His success earned Lens Express a spot on the 500 fastest growing private companies by Inc. magazine and led to a series of disruptive startups, including Naviant which sold to Equifax for $135,000,000 in 2002.

Recently, Hirsch shared a few insights to his entrepreneurial success to inspire future entrepreneurs in the digital realm. When asked about the hardest parts of being an entrepreneur, he had this to say:

"That's an easy answer- learning time management is the toughest aspect. When you're starting out there will be 10,000 things that require your attention in any given minute. As the CEO, you have to quickly learn to delegate those tasks to the right people or you'll never get any work done."

When asked to share what he thought was the most rewarding part about being an entrepreneur, Scott Hirsch replied:

"That's tough to answer because the answer is going to be different for every entrepreneur- and the answer may vary on each of their projects. For me though, I love to help people and I have a huge amount of pride in seeing how that end product or service changes people's lives for the better. In some cases, it may take years to reach that point so it ends up being the real payoff."

Scott also shared this on how to handle your first big meeting with an investor or client:

"The important thing to keep in mind is that as a business, everything you do is solution based. So whenever you walk into a room with someone that may seem intimidating, ask yourself what problem you're there to solve and what value you can bring to that conversation. Then all that's left is to present your ideas in a simple, straightforward manner so that other person can easily relate to them."

For more entrepreneurial advice from Scott, check out his blog on Inc or follow him on Twitter.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/579466/Scott-Hirsch-Sits-Down-to-Discuss-Entrepreneurial-Success