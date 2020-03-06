UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) signs binding agreement to form a strategic partnership with Crédit Agricole Assurances and La Française on a €2.0 Bn portfolio of five French shopping centres

Paris, Amsterdam, March 6, 2020

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) signs binding agreement to form a strategic partnership with Crédit Agricole Assurances and La Française on a €2.0 Bn portfolio of five French shopping centres

Pursuant to the announcement made on February 12, 2020, that URW had received binding offers from Crédit Agricole Assurances and La Française (collectively, the Consortium) and had granted the Consortium an exclusivity period for the acquisition of a 54.2% stake in a Joint Venture that will own Aéroville, So Ouest, Alma, Toison d'Or and Confluence, URW announces that it has obtained the unanimous positive opinion of its works council and has signed a binding agreement with the Consortium.

The transaction remains subject to customary conditions precedent and is expected to close towards the end of Q2-2020.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Samuel Warwood

Maarten Otte

+33 1 76 77 58 02

Maarten.otte@urw.com

Media Relations

Tiphaine Bannelier-Sudérie

+33 1 76 77 57 94

Tiphaine.Bannelier-Suderie@urw.com

