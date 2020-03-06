Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2020) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the "Company" or "Aires") is pleased to announce a collaborative agreement with Green Space Worldwide Inc., ("Green Space") a performance marketing firm, signed March 6, 2020.

Green Space will market Aires' product bundles across various digital channels, leveraging their internal media buying teams, Rolodex of celebrity influencers, and strategic partners. Green Space's unrivalled technology suite includes automated creative and deployment workflows, predictive key metrics, and extensive data-backed advertising funnels that are designed to drive sales and higher conversion.

"As we get closer to completing our new online global sales platform, which is on time and on budget, our focus will shift to sales and marketing efforts to drive revenue around the globe as high as possible. Further, as we are nearing completion of our online infrastructure build, this agreement with Green Space is one of many collaborative agreements that Aires will pursue in order for the Company to achieve maximum sales for its products globally" commented Dimitry Serov, President and CEO.

"Our philosophy is that direct to consumer brands should scale their advertising campaigns around concrete data and have a system to effectively buy digital media that converts to sales and customers, not clicks and impressions. We believe Aires' focus on global consumer EMF protection represents an explosive new market segment for health and wellness ready to be captured. We look forward to a long, growth-oriented partnership with the global leaders of this industry and aligning our success with the growth of Aires' online sales" said George Aizpurua, CEO of Green Space.

Currently Aires has sold products in 27 different countries.

Aires will pay Green Space a fixed cost per acquisition to be determined for every customer that purchases Aires products through their purpose-built advertising funnels, along with a monthly retainer of USD$10,000 for ongoing development, optimization, and campaign management. Green Space's aim is to deliver sustainable customer acquisition and develop new digital sales channels for Aires. Building new channels, scaling profitable campaigns, and automating key growth processes will allow Aires to grow revenues and profits while having a predictable and fixed cost per acquisition.

About Green Space

Green Space Worldwide Inc. is a performance marketing agency which combines consumer psychology, data monetization, and media buying to achieve sustainable customer acquisition across various digital sales channels. Green Space utilizes a complete technology suite including predictive metrics, data-backed advertising funnels, real-time sales tracking, and internal media buying teams allowing brands to scale their online campaigns with a predictive, and fixed, cost per acquisition. This means that direct to consumer brands can now de-risk their e-commerce strategy with predictive key metrics, customized sales funnels backed by conversion data, and open new sales channels, all without any additional advertising spend required.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires is an Ontario based technology company that is focused on the research, development and implementation of innovative technology solutions to allow consumers to safely engage with electronic products of the 21st century. The Company is currently engaged in the business of production, distribution and sales of products intended to protect persons from the harmful effects of electromagnetic emissions, which is produced from electronic devices such as cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, tablets and electric cars to name a few. The Company has developed a technology that restructures and transforms electromagnetic field haze into a more biologically-compatible form to reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation. The Company's current principal products are the Shield Pro, Aires Defender Pro and Aires Guardian.

For more information please visit: www.airestech.com

