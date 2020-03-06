Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2020) - The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV: WNDR) (OTC Pink: WDRFF) ("Wonderfilm" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the management cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") on October 29, 2019 and the cease trade order issued by the BCSC on December 30, 2019 (the "CTO") as a result of the Company's failure to file its audited annual consolidated financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and associated officer certificates for Wonderfilm's financial year ended June 30, 2019 and the interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and associated officer certificates for the Company's three (3) month period ended September 30, 2019, have both been revoked. For further details, please see the Company's press releases dated December 31, 2019 and March 4, 2020 both of which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Trading in the Company's securities was also suspended by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") as a result of the CTO. The Company is currently working to submit an application to the TSXV for reinstatement of trading on the TSXV and will provide an update in due course.

About Wonderfilm Media Corporation

Wonderfilm (TSXV: WNDR) (OTC Pink: WDRFF) is a leading entertainment company with production offices in Los Angeles and corporate offices in Vancouver. The Company's core business is producing market-driven independent feature films and quality television series for multi-platform global exploitation. Wonderfilm is a producer and distributor only for the projects disclosed.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.Wonderfilm.com.

