Technavio has been monitoring the hypercar market and it is poised to grow by 2,690 units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 38% during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Pagani Automobili Spa, Rimac Automobili, Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG and Zenvo Automotive AS. are some of the major market participants. The increase in racing events will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increase in racing events has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Hypercar Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Hypercar Market is segmented as below:
Powertrain type
- Gasoline
- Hybrid/electric
Geographic segmentation
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Hypercar Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hypercar market report covers the following areas:
- Hypercar Market Size
- Hypercar Market Trends
- Hypercar Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies use of ai for the development of autonomous hypercars as one of the prime reasons driving the hypercar market growth during the next few years.
Hypercar Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the hypercar market, including some of the vendors such as Pagani Automobili Spa, Rimac Automobili, Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG and Zenvo Automotive AS. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hypercar market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Hypercar Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hypercar market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hypercar market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the hypercar market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hypercar market vendors
Table of Content
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
EMEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Americas Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY POWERTRAIN TYPE
- Market segmentation by powertrain type
- Comparison by powertrain type
- Gasoline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hybrid/electric Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by powertrain type
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Introduction of new hypercars
- Use of AI for the development of autonomous hypercars
- Emergence of electric hypercars
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc
- Daimler AG
- Ferrari NV
- Koenigsegg Automotive AB
- McLaren Group Ltd.
- Pagani Automobili Spa
- Rimac Automobili
- Toyota Motor Corp.
- Volkswagen AG
- Zenvo Automotive AS
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
