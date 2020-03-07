Technavio has been monitoring the hypercar market and it is poised to grow by 2,690 units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 38% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hypercar Market 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Pagani Automobili Spa, Rimac Automobili, Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG and Zenvo Automotive AS. are some of the major market participants. The increase in racing events will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increase in racing events has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Hypercar Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hypercar Market is segmented as below:

Powertrain type

Gasoline

Hybrid/electric

Geographic segmentation

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Hypercar Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hypercar market report covers the following areas:

Hypercar Market Size

Hypercar Market Trends

Hypercar Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies use of ai for the development of autonomous hypercars as one of the prime reasons driving the hypercar market growth during the next few years.

Hypercar Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the hypercar market, including some of the vendors such as Pagani Automobili Spa, Rimac Automobili, Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG and Zenvo Automotive AS. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hypercar market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Hypercar Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist hypercar market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hypercar market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the hypercar market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hypercar market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

EMEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Americas Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY POWERTRAIN TYPE

Market segmentation by powertrain type

Comparison by powertrain type

Gasoline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hybrid/electric Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by powertrain type

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of new hypercars

Use of AI for the development of autonomous hypercars

Emergence of electric hypercars

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc

Daimler AG

Ferrari NV

Koenigsegg Automotive AB

McLaren Group Ltd.

Pagani Automobili Spa

Rimac Automobili

Toyota Motor Corp.

Volkswagen AG

Zenvo Automotive AS

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

