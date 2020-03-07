MentionWorth Media: CZ Capital Group: The Best Source of Real Estate Solutions and Services in the Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2020 / The Pittsburgh real estate market is growing and expanding very rapidly. The average sales price of listings in and around the area are significantly up since last year. Local property sellers or real estate investors from around the world interested in earning profitable returns will do well to avail of the services offered by CZ Capital Group. The team guarantees the highest level of service and provides simpler, more convenient, hassle-free and stress-free transactions compared to traditional Realtor or brokerage offerings.



Pictured: Operations Director Layne Baggett, CEO Clayton Zelazowski & Senior Director Bradley Schneider

As a real estate investment company, CZ Capital Group buys, remodels, leases, and sells properties. The company charges no fees or realtor commissions to sellers. CZ Capital Group buys properties as-is, so there is no need for sellers to make repairs or haul out old furniture or home contents. Offering flexibility, the team is able to close locally or remotely. Sellers are able to choose the location of their choice to complete transactions and sign closing documents more easily and conveniently.

Real estate investors, on the other hand, will enjoy the deeply discounted Off-market real estate investment deals with built-in equity at 20-50% below retail prices. CZ Capital Group removes the need for a middle man by sourcing their deals directly from sellers instead of going through the Multi Listing Service, where most investors source their deals. Paying for the costly fees normally included in traditional services often eliminates profits and returns on investments. How does the team do away with brokerage realtor commissions and brokerage fees? CZ Capital Group has the highest on-page Google search authority for keyword searches and they utilize the most advanced proprietary technology along with the largest marketing, advertising, and organizational budgets. The team's dominance in the online space allows them to intelligently market to people who have a desire to sell their properties for cash in 3 weeks or less.

Another important factor that makes CZ Capital Group the best source of real estate solutions and services in the Pittsburgh area is its experienced leadership. The company is led by a team with years of operations and managerial experience working at Fortune 500 elite organizations. Clayton J. Zelazowski, CZ Capital's president and CEO, has over 16+ years of sales, operational, and multi-state real estate experience. He has successfully pieced together very high performing functional teams to dominate the company's operational plan.

In all that they do, the CZ Capital team is driven by core values ingrained in the company's culture of high-performance deliverables. The team employs the most steadfast process available and acts with purpose in serving customers, clients, and business partners. CZ Capital is not only known for leadership in the marketplace but also in elevating the community through philanthropy. The company's CEO Clayton Zelazowski, for example, has a goal to give back and create a scholarship fund to the high school that pushed him to achieve success as a young man.

Get the best service from the top professionals dedicated to providing niche real estate resources by contacting CZ Capital Group through their phone number 412-426-3477 or email address info@CzCapitalGroup.com.

