EVN: EnBW Trust e.V. is selling its 28.35% shareholding, held in trust for EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG, in the Austrian energy and environmental services company EVN AG. The purchaser is Wiener Stadtwerke GmbH. "We have taken the opportunity to exit our indirect stake in EVN on financially attractive terms. The sale is also in line with the divestment targets under our 2020 Strategy and the related portfolio transformation," explained EnBW CFO Thomas Kusterer. "We are pleased to have found a buyer, in Wiener Stadtwerke, that is based in the region and wishes to invest in EVN for the long term. This is a good basis for EVN's future," Kusterer added. For Wiener Stadtwerke, the purchase of the shareholding in EVN is "an attractive investment ...

