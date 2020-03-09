MentionWorth Media: Want To Improve Your Financial Situation? Learn From Latin American Market's Biggest Name German Castelo

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2020 / Originally coming from a third-world country, German Castelo has no excuses to become successful. For him, the moment he learned to change the way he thinks and what he is capable of doing, success came for him. He proves that no matter where you come from you are going to be successful just like him. Today, Castelo is one of the biggest names in the Latin American market. He also founded one of the largest Latin American organizations in the network marketing industry, EVO Movement that spans across fifteen different countries around the world.

For many people, Latin America is unlikely birthplace of successful entrepreneurs. But he emerged to become someone people think he can never be. Today, he is known as an entrepreneur, motivational speaker, investor, and best-selling author. He wrote a book that sold thousands of copies in Mexico. He is continuously becoming an epitome of what grit and passion can help you become.

He started with nothing but a dream ten years ago, fast forward to today, he's got everything he could ever ask for. That's what you get when learn to take yourself out of the third world mindset into a first-world mindset. Castelo is inspiring thousands of people around the world and helping them become successful just like him.

EVO Movement, together with IM Mastery Academy, a powerful trading education platform. Castelo has empowered the lives of people to become entrepreneurs and change people's financial situations and life, in general. Through his public speaking, he has encouraged people to educate themselves and eventually develop incredible skills to become financially independent.

His mission is clear and that is to educate, motivate, and inspire millions of people. Castelo is not slowing down anytime soon. In fact, he has continued to impact the lives of more than 50,000 people across the world who have now become one of the most successful millennials in Latin America.

The Evo Movement is not a brand, it is a vision and way of life to inspire people across Latin America to strive for greatness every day. The movement was founded on a mission for mastery of self through three principles: mastery of mindset, mastery of money, and mastery of experience. Castelo has created fifty-five 6-figure earners across Central and South America, with weekly seminars and events holding thousands of inspired Latin American networkers. German and his team is thought to be a great group of leaders. Someone who has the heart to make an impact in places that need it the most.

The core leadership around German and the EVO movement is comprised of some of the most successful millennials in the Latin American market and their lives didn't set out to be easy. Just like German Castelo, they have also been through rock bottom, failures after failures and lots of them. But through Castelo and the kind of education and leadership he shows, they have all turned their lives around for the better.

To connect with German Castelo, you can send him an email at alex@mentorcreation.com or reach out to him through this contact number: (954) 850-854.

SOURCE: German Castelo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/579656/Want-To-Improve-Your-Financial-Situation-Learn-From-Latin-American-Markets-Biggest-Name-German-Castelo