Trusted Teller: A Brief Guide into the Mysterious World of ZODIAC Horoscopes!

Astrology is a vast subject and there has been endless research and studies done on it, to get a deeper insight into human psychology. There are so many experts online, who can help you to get a more in depth knowledge about your life as well as the others around you. But it's not always possible to opt for an expert. It happens often that you meet someone and you get curious about that person, or you might want to know if you and your partner are compatible? The best way for this, is to learn more about the ZODIAC Horoscope and get a peek into their personality traits. This will not only increase your knowledge regarding the basics of astrology but will also eliminate your curiosities regarding the people in your life.

Aries

Let's start with aries. People who are born between march 21st-April 19th are considered to be Aries. Being the zodiac's first sign, they love to be on the top. Bold, ambitious and ready to dive into situations headfirst no matter how challenging it seems, which might be because the sign is generally associated with the head and it's also a fire sign.

Taurus

Taurus, the earth sign is represented by their celestial spirit animal, which is a bull. Taurus love to relax, enjoy bucolic, serene environments that are surrounded by soothing soft sounds and aromas. Born between April 20 and May 20 these people tend to be quite sensuous along with being ambitious, resilient and focused on the various aspects of life.



Gemini

Geminis are born between May 21st and June 20th and can experience an intrinsic duality which is misrepresented mostly as being dual faced. But the reality is entirely different as Gemini's are not at all secretive, and are vibrant, playful and intellectually curious instead. They are also pioneers who can be a little hyperactive at times.

Cancer

Born between June 21 and July 22 Cancers are considered to belong to the cardinal water sign. As the crab is its representative, cancers can effortlessly exist in both material as well as emotional realms. Picking up energies in any room, they can be highly sensitive to the environment around them. You will also find them to be extremely self-protective, which can be sometimes perceived to be cold and distant. But once you get to know them, you will discover a passionate and gentler side of them.

Leo

Born between July 23rd and August 22nd, people with this sign are said to be represented by lions which makes them free spirited and natural leaders. Vivacious, passionate, theatrical, Leo enjoy friendships, romances and are creatively inspired. Exclusive parties, designer wears, and lavish dinners are some of the things they will never get tired of.

Virgo

The goddess of wheat & agriculture represents this sign. Born between August 23rd and September 22nd, Virgos approach life practically, logically and systematically. Virgo tend to become perfectionists who are always ready to improve & boost their skills through consistent and diligent practices. Even though they appear to be hyperactive, they can be quite meticulous in their pursuits.

Libra

Libra can be seen represented by scales and are born between September 23rd and October 22nd. The scale implies a Libra's focus on harmony and balance. There is also an obsession with symmetry and a strive to bring equilibrium in all the sectors of life. Libras also have an exquisite taste which makes them such good stylists, decorators and even critics.

Scorpio

Being a water sign, Scorpios are born between October 23rd and November 21st. They can be misunderstood very easily due to their calculative nature and the strong instinct to orchestrate things beforehand. The enigmatic, seductive and beguiling nature makes them connect on a much deeper level with both their lovers as well as friends. In Scorpio the constant hunger for power and ambition means Scorpios have a successful career and generally gets what they want!

Sagittarius

Being the zodiac's last fire sign, Sagittarius is represented by an archer. These guys born between November 22nd and December 21st, have a huge chance of going on a massive intellectual, geographical and even spiritual adventures. They are constantly fueled by the feeling of wanderlust, seeking thrilling expeditions. With so many experiences they can be brilliant storytellers and effortlessly magnetic!

Capricorn

The last one of the zodiac's earth signs, this one is represented by a sea goat and the Capricorns are born between December 22nd and January 19th. Capricorn sign can be too focused on their goals, and it can be very hard to distract them from achieving their goals. While this can be a great thing for a career, such an unwavering focus can be damaging for their personal life and make them appear selfish.

Aquarius

Despite having the word aqua in it, this one is the last of Zodiac's air signs. Represented by a water bearer, these people who are born between January 20th and February 18th, can be revolutionary thinkers, who fervently support the concept of giving more power to the people. Being a humanitarian and a complete rebel, an Aquarius hopes to change the ways of the world and make it a better place for everyone. In a nutshell, they are free-spirited, eccentric and definitely a non-conformist.

Pisces

Being a water sign, Pisces is represented by the two fishes that are swimming in the opposite directions. These two fishes imply how Pisces are always torn between the realm of fantasy & reality. Born between February 19th- march 20th, these people are extremely creative, passionate and kind souls who can face a hard time getting their work done due to their escapist or delusional nature. Staying focused is a hard thing as they are easily lost in illusions and mysterious yet, magical creative thoughts.

Well, now you probably know all about the SIGN Horoscope and the personalities of people belonging to the different zodiacs. This will only help you to get an insight within yourself but will also make it easier for you to understand people. So, the next time you meet someone and find out their birth date, you know what's going-on in their head!

