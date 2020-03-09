Matt Conklin Is Starting a Trend in Business Style With His Brand Lucid Socks

MADISON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / March 9,2020 / When most people think of normal business attire, they imagine slacks, ties, dress shoes, and a nice long sleeve collared shirt. It is crucial in business to look clean cut and give a good first impression. While looking sharp is a must, a current trend has surfaced that is encouraging self-expression. While most businessmen will express themselves through colorful and detailed ties, others are turning to a different piece of clothing for self-expression. In America, most of the workforce will wake up each morning and just throw on a normal pair of socks without thinking of any alternatives. Most colors include grey, black, navy, and other bland choices. Just because some businessmen and women stick to bland colors, doesn't mean all are. Major sock brands like Lucid Socks are changing the way workers express themselves.

Born in Florida, owner and founder of Lucid Socks Matt Conklin has always had a passion for people and style. In 2018, Matt decided to launch his brand without any prior knowledge and started his journey as an entrepreneur. His idea came from inspiration to express himself in a new but yet normal way. He said, "Socks are a part of life, every time we get dressed, we reach into our sock drawer and grab a pair. We go shopping and may buy a nice t-shirt and some comfortable jeans, but we rarely think about the socks we wear on our feet, they deserve to be shown off as well." Matt took what was normally a boring product and decided to add some of his own style. What he didn't know was that he started a trend that would change business fashion forever.

Riding off the backs of recent startups like Dollar Shave Club, Ipsy, and Blue Apron, Lucid Socks is a subscription based business that offers monthly packages with socks that are delivered right to their customers front door. Customers are also allowed to personally customize their socks with any logo or design they so choose. Most people wouldn't think of a sock brand as a staple subscription based service, but for Lucid Socks it's working.

Lucid Socks has already sold over 80,000 pairs of socks and continues to grow each day. The message behind the brand focuses on self-expression and individuality. Founder Matt Conklin said, "The message behind Lucid Socks is that everyone is different, everyone has their own personality and style, which makes us individuals. People should have the option to get products to fit them as an individual."

While the brand has seen early success, it's been far from being a "walk in the park" for Matt. The most difficult challenge has been finding a way to correctly personalize every customer's subscription box. Matt said, "In the beginning we received complaints that some months socks were too bold or too plain. After some trial and error, we created the ability to customize a subscription for our customers on our website, now our customers know they will get socks they will love and be excited for their box every month."

With brands like Lucid Socks on the rise, expect changes to the "normal" business wardrobe. As bold ties and funky socks become more of a trend, it will be interesting to see how Lucid Socks adapts to more areas of self-expression.



Name: Matt Conklin

Company: Lucid Socks

Website: www.lucidsocks.com

Email: matt@lucidsocks.com

