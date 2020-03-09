Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854161 ISIN: US0394831020 Ticker-Symbol: ADM 
Tradegate
09.03.20
08:28 Uhr
31,800 Euro
-1,500
-4,50 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,000
32,660
08:54
31,800
32,500
08:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARCHER DANIELS
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY31,800-4,50 %