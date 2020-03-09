The global superfoods market is poised to grow by USD 244.68 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 17% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Superfoods Market Analysis Report by Product (Superfruits, Superseeds and supergrains, Edible seaweed, and Others), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing export of superfoods. In addition, the numerous health benefits of superfoods are anticipated to boost the growth of the superfoods market.

Globally, the export of superfoods, such as avocado, blueberry, and cranberry has grown significantly over recent years. For instance, between 2017 and 2019, the export of fresh blueberries and cranberry in the US grew at a CAGR of 7.50% and 13.06%, respectively. Moreover, the extensive use of superfoods as ingredients in value-added products, such as superfood powder and superfood packaged snacks has significantly contributed to the growth of global superfood exports. These factors will continue to drive the growth of the superfoods market.

Major Five Superfoods Market Companies:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. operates its business through segments such as Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Others. The company offers a wide range of nuts, seeds, and dried fruits.

Creative Nature Ltd.

Creative Nature Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Baking Mixes, Bundles, Raw Fruit Oaties, Superfoods, and Others. The company offers a wide range of superfoods, including chia seeds, hemp protein powder, organic cacao powder, and others.

Del Monte Pacific Ltd.

Del Monte Pacific Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Packaged fruit and vegetable, Beverage, Culinary, and Fresh fruit others. The company offers superfoods and packaged superfoods such as Fruit Refreshers, Fruit Chia, and Fruit Cup Snacks under the brand, Del Monte Food Inc.

General Mills Inc.

General Mills Inc. operates its business through segments such as North America Retail, Convenience Stores Foodservice, Europe Australia, and Asia Latin America, and Pet. The company offers a wide range of superfood products under brands such as Cascadian Farm, Nature Valley, Annie's, EPIC, and Betty Crocker.

Healthy Truth

Healthy Truth operates its business through segments such as Go Powders, Hi-Protein Food Bar, Organic Living Superfoods Snacks, and Coconut Crunches. The company offers a wide range of superfoods such as organic raw almonds, organic raw brazil nuts, organic raw acai powder, and others.

Superfoods Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Superfruits

Superseeds and supergrains

Edible seaweed

Others

Superfoods Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

