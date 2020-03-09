Solar equipment prices have fallen in India in recent quarters, but are expected to ?rm up over the next few months - at least until the coronavirus issue is resolved.PV equipment prices will likely rise over next the few months, as the coronavirus situation continues to weigh on the global supply chain, Bridge To India analysts said in their latest quarterly report last week. Solar developers will likely be slow to complete projects in the first two quarters of this year. "Normally, the first quarter is the busiest part of the year for new installations, as developers and contractors rush to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...