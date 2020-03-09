Automotive Glass Market Size Worth $43.1 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 4.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive glass market size is anticipated to reach USD 43.1 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Growing emphasis on electric vehicles and new norms such as BS VI in India which would bring Indian motor vehicle regulations into alignment with European Union regulations are anticipated to drive the automotive glass production across the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The laminated segment accounted for a significant share of 36.2% in 2019 in terms of volume. This is attributed to advantages such as safety features and its ability to block harmful UV rays

Sunroof is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period as a result of growing penetration of sunroof systems in affordable cars

The OEM segment accounted for a share of about 80.0% in 2019 owing to the growing demand for commercial vehicles and automotive glass market.

Europe is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period on account of new plants and increasing prices in the region. For instance, in July 2018 , BMW announced its plans to invest USD 1.71 billion (€1.5 billion) in a new car factory in Hungary

AGC Inc.; Saint-Gobain; Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.; NSG Group, Limited (NSG); and Corning Incorporated are some of the prominent manufacturers worldwide. These companies supply glass directly to vehicle manufacturers.

Read 129 page research report with ToC on "Automotive Glass Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Laminated, Tempered), By Application (Windscreen, Sunroof), By End Use, By Vehicle Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-glass-market/

Despite the decline in automotive production in 2018 and 2019, the market is expected to witness growth on account of the rise in production of commercial vehicles and increasing product demand from the aftermarket. The increasing number of vehicles on the road, along with growing accidents, drives the need for repair, maintenance, and replacement, which would subsequently drive the demand for glass.

Innovation and technological advancements are the key factors driving the market growth. Various technological advancements are being witnessed in the applications of automotive glass. For instance, new features were introduced in windshields and sunroofs for luxury cars in 2019. Growing demand for smart glass technology is likely to drive the product utilization in windshields over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for commercial transportation services such as buses and taxicabs are anticipated to boost the demand for light commercial vehicles (LCVs). In addition, rapid urbanization, improved road infrastructure, and supportive regulatory policies are expected to boost the demand for LCVs, thereby resulting in market growth.

Tempered dominated the product segment in 2019. Rapidly growing commercial vehicle production in Asia Pacific is expected to drive the demand for tempered glass over the forecast period. Moreover, about 30,000 people are killed by road accidents every year in America. This has led to an increased focus on the development of vehicles with high safety levels, thereby driving the market growth.

Growing urbanization, increased spending capacity of consumers, and the development of the automotive sector in countries including Brazil and Argentina are anticipated to positively affect the market over the coming years. In addition, increasing electric vehicle production owing to supportive government policies is expected to drive market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive glass market on the basis of product, application, end use, vehicle type, and region:

Automotive Glass Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Tempered



Laminated



Others

Automotive Glass Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Windscreen



Backlite



Sidelite



Sunroof

Automotive Glass End-Use Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



Aftermarket Replacement (ARG)

Automotive Glass Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Passenger Car



Light Commercial



Heavy Commercial

Automotive Glass Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Specialty Glass, Ceramic & Fiber Industry, by Grand View Research:

Building Thermal Insulation Market - Implementation of stringent regulations by various governments to reduce greenhouse gas emission is expected to have positive impact on the growth.

Implementation of stringent regulations by various governments to reduce greenhouse gas emission is expected to have positive impact on the growth. Ceramic Matrix Composites Market - Properties of Ceramic Matric Composites (CMC) including superior wear and corrosion resistance coupled with light weight and higher strength retention at elevated temperatures has generated demand from the defense, aerospace, and automotive sectors.

Properties of Ceramic Matric Composites (CMC) including superior wear and corrosion resistance coupled with light weight and higher strength retention at elevated temperatures has generated demand from the defense, aerospace, and automotive sectors. Marine Composites Market - The market is anticipated to be driven growing demand for corrosion resistant, high strength, and light weight parts in shipbuilding industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg