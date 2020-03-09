AURES TECHNOLOGIES: AURES selected as a vendor by Subway(R) - Major accouncement

Monday, 9 March 2020

AURES selected as a vendor by Subway®

Major accouncement

IPC Subway® has confirmed the selection of the AURES Group as one of their two global POS hardware vendors.

The announcement was made during its IPC Annual Business Review Meeting held in Orlando, Florida, on March 6, 2020.

The above is subject to final contract

"This major announcement confirms AURES' strategy that has been developed and implemented over the last several years," said AURES CEO Patrick Cathala. "Congratulations to our teams, who have worked worked tirelessly for over a year to deliver this opportunity, heralding a new step in our development as an International force."

About Subway Restaurants®

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations while serving over 6 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by more than 20,000 Franchise Owners, who employ many people in their communities.

About the AURES Group

Founded in 1989 and listed on Euronext since 1999, AURES is an IT manufacturer providing a complete range of hardware solutions for the POS market (point of sale and services, retail, hospitality, etc.) and the kiosk sector (interactive terminals and integration).

The AURES Group has a global presence with its headquarters in France, subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, Australia and the US, and a network of partners, distributors and resellers in over 60 other countries.

At the end of 2018, AURES acquired US company Retail Technology Group Inc. (RTG), a major North American player in POS maintenance (hardware and software) and IT services.

Group revenue amounted to €116 million in 2019.

ISIN: FR 0013183589

Financial information: Sabine De Vuyst

www.aures.com

