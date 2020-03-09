Smart Cities Market Size Worth $463.9 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 24.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart cities market size is expected to reach USD 463.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 24.7% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Smart cities encapsulate a significant number of different domains and application areas that are enhanced with technological advancements and their effective use to provide services to people. Be it a major tourism hub or a small community striving to become sustainable, smart city solutions have found their way in diverse areas of an urban lifestyle. The demand for these solutions is anticipated to be on the rise, owing to a number of factors such as growing urban population and the need to better manage limited natural resources for environmental sustainability. Rapid urbanization, aging infrastructure, and adoption of new technology, coupled with the need for improved quality of life, are also driving the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Communication infrastructure and web-based services are anticipated to play a major role toward global adoption of this solution. The inevitable consolidation of services, infrastructure, data, and sensors would significantly help adopt advanced solutions for these cities. The major hindrance in the adoption and implementation of these technologies include concerns regarding the privacy and security of data

Attempts have also been made at developing consortia to support and standardize the market globally; however, this is limited to certain regions and application areas due to the lack of a systemic approach

The industry is witnessing different forms of investment scenarios, such as Build Operate Transfer (BOT), Build Operate Manage (BOM), and Build Operate Own (BOO), which are gaining traction as the major financial funding measures for these cities. The BOM model for investment and management is gaining popularity due to ease of operation and control over the infrastructure that it offers to interested parties

Key participants in the smart cities market include ABB Limited; Accenture; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Schneider Electric SE; Siemens AG; IBM Corporation; General Electric Company; and Microsoft Corporation; Hitachi, Ltd.; Honeywell International Inc.; Intel Corporation; Oracle Corporation; Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.; and Johnson Controls International plc. The industry is also marked with a growing number of collaborations between governments and companies to develop and implement pilot projects.

Smart Cities Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Governance, Environmental Solutions, Utilities, Transportation, Healthcare), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027

Smart cities address a diverse set of problems, such as efficient transportation, smart and enhanced buildings and homes, optimum energy utilization, and better administrative services. The increasing adoption of novel technologies that complement the management of cities in the future is also a major catalyst for the market growth. The market would also benefit from initiatives taken by national and regional governments, residents, and local businesses to implement projects and tend toward cities' problems.

Smart city market encompasses several sectors such as healthcare, transport, water, assisted living, security, and energy and their implementation varies from city to city due to the technological penetration in the region. The high amount of initial financial investments, need for the consolidation of different departments and sectors, and lack of a systemic approach may have a negative impact on the industry growth. Nevertheless, the market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the coming years, which would be driven by the availability of technology and an all-inclusive participation of industry stakeholders.

Grand View Research has segmented the global smart cities market on the basis of application and region

Smart Cities Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Smart Governance



City Surveillance





Command & Control Solution





E-governance





Smart Lighting





Smart Infrastructure



Smart Building



Environmental Solution



Smart Utilities



Energy Management





Water Management





Waste Management



Smart Transportation



Intelligent Transportation System





Parking Management





Smart Ticketing & Travel Assistance



Smart Healthcare

Smart Cities Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





Nordic Region





Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





ASEAN



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

